Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,751,967 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.37% of Pinterest worth $170,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,032 shares of company stock valued at $55,054,314 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of PINS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 131,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,371,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

