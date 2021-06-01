Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,609 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $153,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.
NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.