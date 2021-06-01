Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,609 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $153,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.