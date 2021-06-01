Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

