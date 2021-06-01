Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 784,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

