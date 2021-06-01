Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $36,700,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $2,590,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $836.01 million, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

