Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 42,799 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

CUBE opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

