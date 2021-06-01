Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $731.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

