Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0741936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.79.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

