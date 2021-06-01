MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 110 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

