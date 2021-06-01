MACRO Consulting Group Buys 3,532 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,963. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

