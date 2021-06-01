MACRO Consulting Group Buys 420 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

AAP traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

