MACRO Consulting Group Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.