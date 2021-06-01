MACRO Consulting Group Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $4,595,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,183,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $365.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,493. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

