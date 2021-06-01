Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 412,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,254,430. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

