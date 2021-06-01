MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 7,059 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64.
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.81. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.76.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.