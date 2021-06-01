MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 7,059 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.81. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.76.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

