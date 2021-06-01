Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.79 and traded as high as C$25.38. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 1,768,582 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.79. The firm has a market cap of C$49.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

