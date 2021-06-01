Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

