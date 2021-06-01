Mariner LLC Buys New Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $738.99 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 2.81.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

