Mariner LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

