Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $899.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

