Marlin (POND) Market Cap Tops $69.96 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $69.96 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

