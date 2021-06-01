Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 966 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

