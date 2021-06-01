Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 374.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $402.19 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

