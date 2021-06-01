Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,686 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $462.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.38 and a 200-day moving average of $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

