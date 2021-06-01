Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

MA traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $362.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.