Matryx Reaches One Day Volume of $13,634.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $843,307.60 and $13,634.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matryx has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.01025579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.54 or 0.09964044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

