Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ MATW opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.