Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.71.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.