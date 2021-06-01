Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia.

