MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 1.4% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $669,449.43 and approximately $113,800.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,322.09 or 0.99864136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.01182627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00465007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.00518307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00089028 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004166 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

