Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

