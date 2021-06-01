MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) & The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Head to Head Comparison

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and The Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.00 $34.70 million $0.91 37.52

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MeaTech 3D and The Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58

The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $32.15, indicating a potential downside of 5.82%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

