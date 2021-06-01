Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medpace were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

