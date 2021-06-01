Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

