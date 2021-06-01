Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,343 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $133,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. 112,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

