Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

