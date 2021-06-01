MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 23,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,669. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

