Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

