Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 1,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

MESO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

