Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 281,481 shares.The stock last traded at $37.92 and had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

