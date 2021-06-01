Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,517. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $10,559,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCB. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

