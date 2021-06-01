MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

MGM stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,144. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

