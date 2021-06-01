Michael Balmuth Sells 49,377 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Balmuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,438,844.16.

ROST traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.97. 1,982,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,546. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

