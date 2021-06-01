MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 151,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,981,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.