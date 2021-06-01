MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Reaches $87.73 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.17 or 0.00022469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $87.73 million and approximately $239,386.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00515356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.83 or 0.01363753 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,738,966 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

