Mina Reaches Market Cap of $457.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00008476 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $457.86 million and $116.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 148,391,837 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

