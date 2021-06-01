Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $398.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and $398.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $17.71 or 0.00048651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.