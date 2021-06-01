Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $26.76 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $33.86 million and $98,342.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.76 or 0.00073754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,265,089 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

