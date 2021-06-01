Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $102,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000.

VB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average is $207.63.

