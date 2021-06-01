Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,565,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $228.76 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.