Mission Wealth Management LP Has $16.37 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BATS NUSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,610 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

